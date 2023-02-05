The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27,824 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $331.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $367.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.