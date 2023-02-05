The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Distillate Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.9% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.4 %

HD stock traded down $8.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,389,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $367.46. The stock has a market cap of $339.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

