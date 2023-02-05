The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€225.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($239.13) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($210.87) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($197.83) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays set a €158.10 ($171.85) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

HNR1 stock opened at €179.90 ($195.54) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €185.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €165.74. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

