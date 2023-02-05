The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,062 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $59.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $258.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

