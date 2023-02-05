The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Increased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $59.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

