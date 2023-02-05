The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,136 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $206.01 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $223.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.78.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

