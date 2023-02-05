The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $131.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average of $128.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -63.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

