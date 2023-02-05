TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Cap of $316.30 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 43.1% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $316.30 million and $88.72 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00086860 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00063782 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010278 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001109 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00024598 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000528 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001936 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,954,151 coins and its circulating supply is 9,800,431,775 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
