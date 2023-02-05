Terra Classic (LUNC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $163.64 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015905 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005099 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008921 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005368 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001977 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,870,537,905,267 coins and its circulating supply is 5,976,351,593,366 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.