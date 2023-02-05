TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 0.4% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $1,600,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $247.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.76.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

