TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.