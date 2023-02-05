TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,918 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36.

