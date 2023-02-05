TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 208,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $119.44 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.49 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.08.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

