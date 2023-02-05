TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,487,000 after buying an additional 1,759,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after acquiring an additional 31,114 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 427,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $89.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.17. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $101.38.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

