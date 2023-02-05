TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,762,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 13.3% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $81,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after buying an additional 811,702 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 568.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS opened at $57.55 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.