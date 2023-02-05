TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 422 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.84. The firm has a market cap of $336.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

