TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$66.00 at Scotiabank

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRP. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$63.03.

TRP opened at C$56.05 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$52.12 and a 1-year high of C$74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. The company has a market cap of C$56.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.43.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.80 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,703.65.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

