Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Robert W. Baird

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TSHA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.73.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $1,237,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $1,646,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 309,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $804,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.