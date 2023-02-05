Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $13.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TSHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.73.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.11. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $8.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. Analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

