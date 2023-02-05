Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Taysha Gene Therapies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Shares of TSHA opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

