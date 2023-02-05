Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,519 shares of company stock worth $7,696,788. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,740,000 after acquiring an additional 282,733 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

TMHC stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

