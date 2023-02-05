Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tapestry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.53.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

