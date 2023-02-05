Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.72-$3.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.84 billion-$27.84 billion.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. 3,517,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

