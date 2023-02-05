Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,964 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned 5.22% of Taitron Components worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Featured Stories

