Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $88.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 660.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after buying an additional 1,193,800 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Sysco by 27.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

