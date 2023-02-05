Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $90.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

