Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

