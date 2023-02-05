Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
