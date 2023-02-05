Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.5% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

