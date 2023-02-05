Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,095,000 after acquiring an additional 48,734 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 73,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 193,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $109.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -993.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $178.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

