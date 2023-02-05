Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 698,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,449,000 after acquiring an additional 24,331 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 74.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 37.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 101,120.0% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,266,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,099,939 shares of company stock worth $168,286,596. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus cut their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

