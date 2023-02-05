Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,308 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $72.75 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.03 and its 200-day moving average is $108.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

