Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys 840 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average is $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.