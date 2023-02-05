Synergy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.9% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

