SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.25.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

