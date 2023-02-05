Substratum Tops 1-Day Volume of $96.43 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $249,353.88 and approximately $96.43 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00048489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019239 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004164 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00224618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084316 USD and is up 15.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.