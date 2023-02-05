Streakk (STKK) Trading Down 12.5% This Week

Streakk (STKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and $403,433.06 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $234.96 or 0.01026224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streakk has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00423028 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,617.93 or 0.28853765 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00423045 BTC.

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 249.22828892 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $123,568.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.