Stratis Achieves Market Cap of $85.36 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $85.36 million and $42.57 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002554 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.74 or 0.07088172 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00087483 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00029899 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00062857 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010325 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00024487 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,811,691 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.