Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $357,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $214.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

