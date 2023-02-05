StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rockwell Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 297.10% and a negative net margin of 36.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical Company Profile
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.