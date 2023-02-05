StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 297.10% and a negative net margin of 36.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Further Reading

