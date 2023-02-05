StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.39.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 29.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.