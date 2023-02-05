StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.39.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 29.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

