StockNews.com Downgrades Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance
Shares of PPC opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
