StockNews.com Downgrades Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of PPC opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

