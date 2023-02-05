Stephens Raises Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target to $90.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.06 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,285,000 after buying an additional 54,667 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kirby by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,287,000 after acquiring an additional 75,994 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Kirby by 4.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,026,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,161,000 after purchasing an additional 88,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

