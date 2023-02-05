Status Price Reaches $0.0307 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Status has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $121.27 million and $10.83 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00048549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00019260 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004250 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00223836 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,945,884,374 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,945,884,374.3508615 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0309424 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $26,942,946.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

