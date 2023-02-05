Status 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.92 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Status has a market cap of $115.69 million and $12.92 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00047478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018691 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00223430 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,945,884,374 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,945,884,374.3508615 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03076172 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $10,154,108.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.