Stargate Finance Price Reaches $0.67 on Major Exchanges (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $89.41 million and $24.98 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002923 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

