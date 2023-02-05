Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.85 million. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

NYSE:SXI traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,229. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

SXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $92,535.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $92,535.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,106 shares of company stock valued at $430,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Standex International by 565.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 97.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 136.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

