Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $227,000 Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 149.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

Insider Activity at Chegg

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHGG has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading

