Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.05.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

SPOT stock opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $177.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,219,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 15,521.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.