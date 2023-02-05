Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.05.
Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of SPOT stock opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.60. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $177.60.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
