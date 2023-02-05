Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.05.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.60. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $177.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

