Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 86,722 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 86,722 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.5% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $171.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.04 billion, a PE ratio of 610.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.60.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.03.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,338,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,338,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,405 shares of company stock worth $23,388,530. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

